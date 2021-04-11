Luscombe: Lummis was doing her most important job

Although I did not vote for the now Senator Lummis, in the Saturday, March 13 Forum, She was doing her most important job, informing her constituents what services her staff could provide them through her various offices in the State. By naming specific areas of possible problems a constituent could encounter while dealing with the federal departments. I can vouch for the help a senator’s office can provide by having used these services in various states where I have lived. Unfortunately too few people are aware of these services and by spelling them out in clear language the senator has increased the chance that more people can be served. Much more productive than indulging in partisan politics!