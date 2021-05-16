 Skip to main content
Luscombe: Maybe administration is right to freeze leases
Editor:

When a person reads Joshua Coursey’s article in the Sunday, 25 April, Star-Tribune, it would seem that maybe the Biden administration is right to freeze and review federal oil and gas leases. If a review hasn’t been carried out in the time frame Mr. Coursey mentions, it certainly needs to be done! Maybe that is why our good senators are screaming so loud when existing aren’t leases aren’t being worked! It sounds like the oil and gas industry doesn’t want anyone poking what works for them.

TONY LUSCOMBE, Lander

