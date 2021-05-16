Luscombe: Maybe administration is right to freeze leases

When a person reads Joshua Coursey’s article in the Sunday, 25 April, Star-Tribune, it would seem that maybe the Biden administration is right to freeze and review federal oil and gas leases. If a review hasn’t been carried out in the time frame Mr. Coursey mentions, it certainly needs to be done! Maybe that is why our good senators are screaming so loud when existing aren’t leases aren’t being worked! It sounds like the oil and gas industry doesn’t want anyone poking what works for them.