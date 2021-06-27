Luscombe: Reversing man's mismanagement of natural wonders

Editor:

Your Sunday, May 30th article about the successful hatching of Greater Sage Grouse chicks is another step in saving an iconic species that man’s impact has devastated by mismanagement.

When the Peregrine Falcon nearly went extinct in the 60s & 70s due to the overuse of DDT, Falconers & raptor biologists combined their efforts to raise them in captivity. Today, there are more Peregrines in the wild than in Pre-DDT Times.

In 1985 I was at the International Bird of Prey Symposium in Sacramento, CA where the decision was made to take the last California Condors out of the wild and put them in captive breeding projects. Today, I believe there are more than 100 breeding birds in the wild!

These successes demonstrate that with money and determination we can successfully reverse some of man’s mismanagement of our natural wonders. Let us hope this hatching will lead to the same success as in the other cases.

TONY LUSCOMBE, Lander

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0