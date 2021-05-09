Luscombe: There's still some integrity left in the GOP

Editor:

Thank God for the Susan Stubsons and the Liz Cheneys which indicates there is still some integrity left among a few Republicans. Maybe we will get lucky and Trump will end up in Orange suit where he belongs!

When holding power is the only thing that matters to Moscow Mitch and the other welfare recipients he surrounds himself with, we are in serious trouble! “no” is not a policy!

People are supposed to be elected to “...form a more perfect union...”in solving the majority of the people’s problems not to enrich the top 1%!

TONY LUSCOMBE, Lander

