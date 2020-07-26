Luscombe: TNR advocates don't tell the whole story

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Unfortunately, the people who advocate for Trap, Neuter and Release programs for feral cats only tell part of a complicated issue!

The Audubon Society and other bird conservation organizations calculate that feral cats kill over a billion song birds a year and this doesn’t include rabbits and other wildlife!

Releasing neutered cats only soothes the feelings of those who think putting them down is cruel and frees these predators on our dwindling wildlife resources! In many cases the colonies they create are located next to endangered species nesting areas!

This problem and that of puppy farms is never going to be solved until our society requires all pets to be neutered, chipped and registered and regulations are put in place to control the pet market. The crime here is that our society is too lazy to put such regulations in place. Cats are an invasive species that only belong indoors.

TONY LUSCOMBE, Lander

