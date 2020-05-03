Luzmoor: Thanks to all involved in the fight against COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

As the President of the Wyoming Nurses Association (WNA), I’d like to recognize and give thanks to all involved in the fight of COVID 19 in Wyoming. The Wyoming Nurses Association is the professional organization for registered nurses in Wyoming. Our mission is to promote the profession of nursing, provide a unified voice for nurses and advocate for a healthier Wyoming.

Incident Command Centers in every community, public health officials, first responders, primary care providers, nurses, respiratory therapists and all who support them deserve our support and thanks. Wyoming has a good system and plan in place for fighting this disease. Governor Gordon has been proactive in working to stop the spread, and the Wyoming State Board of Nursing and the State of Wyoming are issuing guidelines and emergency measures to assist health care providers to protect and expand their workforce. It has been heartening to see organizations and Wyoming businesses big and small step up to help in whatever way they can.