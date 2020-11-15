MacGuire: Conspiracy propaganda leveraged our ignorance, gullibility

Editor:
To answer: What’s your biggest takeaway from Tuesday’s election?
The softness of our hearts and minds is staggering. Widely sown shallow conspiracy propaganda efficiently leveraged our ignorance and gullibility. It is both shocking and fascinating to witness the ease with which social media leverages our narcissistic psychopathy and undermines our morals, beliefs, and reasoning. Driven by an unquenchable selfish lust for attention, controversy, and drama, we thoughtlessly lay the overripe, low-hanging fruit of our hearts and minds naked upon political hunting grounds for predation.
Whether it be a powerful warlording government or a PJ clad couch soldier armed with a laptop, anyone can write the code to command algorithm based autonomous operations across the World Wide Web. The tonal notes of our passions and fears are scraped from social platforms fertilized, amplified, and orchestrated into poisonous feasts of spurious propaganda for armies of cloned avatars to set upon our community tables where we eagerly gorge and the battle for every seductive insalubrious crumb.
Fifth-century Chinese Stratagems constructed the blueprint for attacking an enemy’s mind in the Sun Tzu: The Art of War and Thirty-Six Stratagems. The passive weaponry of information control, manipulative propaganda, and formidable terroristic displays have the magnificent persuasive power to accumulate loyalty and infect the enemy with mutinous insurrection and defection.
Echoes of the Sun Tzu can be heard in Christian Reconstructionist H.L. Richardson’s “Confrontational Politics” model, that sanctifies the trespassing of all moral and ethical conduct to weld a relentless storm of uncompromising tactics to destroy, deny, degrade, discredit and disrupt all opposition.
This uncivil spiral into chaos will end when we hush ourselves, lower our egotistical shields, and take a wider view. We must bravely question our own perception and open our minds to the possibility our view is too narrow, and our position is wrong. We should be leery and doubtful of that which we find most agreeable and seductive.
CRYSTAL MACGUIRE, Casper
