MacGuire: Conspiracy propaganda leveraged our ignorance, gullibility

Editor:

To answer: What’s your biggest takeaway from Tuesday’s election?

The softness of our hearts and minds is staggering. Widely sown shallow conspiracy propaganda efficiently leveraged our ignorance and gullibility. It is both shocking and fascinating to witness the ease with which social media leverages our narcissistic psychopathy and undermines our morals, beliefs, and reasoning. Driven by an unquenchable selfish lust for attention, controversy, and drama, we thoughtlessly lay the overripe, low-hanging fruit of our hearts and minds naked upon political hunting grounds for predation.

Whether it be a powerful warlording government or a PJ clad couch soldier armed with a laptop, anyone can write the code to command algorithm based autonomous operations across the World Wide Web. The tonal notes of our passions and fears are scraped from social platforms fertilized, amplified, and orchestrated into poisonous feasts of spurious propaganda for armies of cloned avatars to set upon our community tables where we eagerly gorge and the battle for every seductive insalubrious crumb.