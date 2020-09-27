MacGuire: Listen up, fellow Republicans!

Editor:
The Republican committees elected to serve the Republican voters are prohibited from making contributions or endorsing any candidate until officially nominated by the voters during the primary election. Nothing should prevent members from giving to any candidate autonomously or through a PAC.
The Cowgirl Run Fund PAC has the noble intention of encouraging women’s involvement in politics by supporting female candidates from all political affiliations. Several Republican state central committee members donate directly, or through PACs, and dark money organizations to candidates of other party affiliations opposing Republicans.
Where does it stop? The Republican state central committee is now "investigating" member’s spouses for providing support to candidates not registered with the Republican Party. Do we now need a pedigreed lineage of Republican purity approved and certified by the party's state officials to be a Republican Party member? What's next, background checks to ensure that Republicans are not affiliated with organizations, companies, workgroups, unions, religions and family members with non-Republican leanings?
My fellow Republicans, listen up! Our ideals of liberty and justice for all will forever be under attack by both domestic and foreign threats. Our current officers of the Wyoming Republican central committee are not on our side. Those elected as precinct committeemen and women during the primary must take back the state central committee. The pirates in the cat bird's seat are rapidly shrinking and weakening the party with their efforts to discourage participation and to purge and purify the membership.
In the upcoming 2020 general election, there are four House districts where the Republican Party failed to nominate a single candidate, guaranteeing a Democratic win. Meanwhile, the party's state leadership withholds funds from Republican candidates facing strong opposition in critical districts. This was also done during the 2018 election, and those seats were lost to a Democratic opponent. One example is HD33. The Republican state committee refused to support Jim Allen, the Republican incumbent because of a singular vote in favor of an air service bill which wasn't in lockstep with their dictates.
CRYSTAL MACGUIRE, Casper
