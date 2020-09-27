MacGuire: Listen up, fellow Republicans!

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

The Republican committees elected to serve the Republican voters are prohibited from making contributions or endorsing any candidate until officially nominated by the voters during the primary election. Nothing should prevent members from giving to any candidate autonomously or through a PAC.

The Cowgirl Run Fund PAC has the noble intention of encouraging women’s involvement in politics by supporting female candidates from all political affiliations. Several Republican state central committee members donate directly, or through PACs, and dark money organizations to candidates of other party affiliations opposing Republicans.

Where does it stop? The Republican state central committee is now "investigating" member’s spouses for providing support to candidates not registered with the Republican Party. Do we now need a pedigreed lineage of Republican purity approved and certified by the party's state officials to be a Republican Party member? What's next, background checks to ensure that Republicans are not affiliated with organizations, companies, workgroups, unions, religions and family members with non-Republican leanings?