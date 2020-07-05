MacGuire: Meet your candidates in person

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Facebook University is a terrible place to learn about civics!

Wyoming is unique in having a volunteer legislature. Our senators and representatives only receive a small per diem when they attend meetings out of their district. These volunteers spend three months a year in Cheyenne and travel the state meeting with constituents throughout the year. There are strict laws prohibiting gifts and favors. There isn’t a benefits package, insurance or retirement account. Wyoming's legislators come from all walks of life: schoolteachers, ranchers, law enforcement, doctors and entrepreneurs. You need to attend events where you can personally meet candidates and support those you feel best represent your interests. The Natrona County Republican Women hosts bi-monthly, Monday afternoon, candidate meet-and-greet events at Washington Park in Casper.

Social media is the worst place to learn about those campaigning for your vote. Your legislators should represent your interests when they vote on the policies that affect your life. It is crucial that you elect someone who will work to ensure the success of the families and businesses in your county and in Wyoming.