MacGuire: Republicans, this is your party

Editor:

The Republicans you are the party, not the committee. How would you grade your county’s central committee? Do your precinct’s committee members encourage your active engagement in the Republican Party? Was there a choice of honorable and noble candidates on the primary ballot for every elected position, including your precinct’s committee seats?

The Republican committees should engage, educate, encourage, and empower all Republicans to participate. Your committee should recruit a broad slate of honorable candidates for nomination to the general election. The purpose of the committees is to further the interest of Republicans in each respective precinct, county, and state. During the primary, voters should have the opportunity to elect the precinct committee members who will represent them in their party’s central committee.

Demographic differences affect local political interests. The formation of the Republican platform begins at the county level. Republicans should feel welcomed, respected, and able to bring proposals for platform amendments and resolutions before their county committee anytime.