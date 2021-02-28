MacGuire: Republicans, this is your party

Editor:
The Republicans you are the party, not the committee. How would you grade your county’s central committee? Do your precinct’s committee members encourage your active engagement in the Republican Party? Was there a choice of honorable and noble candidates on the primary ballot for every elected position, including your precinct’s committee seats?
The Republican committees should engage, educate, encourage, and empower all Republicans to participate. Your committee should recruit a broad slate of honorable candidates for nomination to the general election. The purpose of the committees is to further the interest of Republicans in each respective precinct, county, and state. During the primary, voters should have the opportunity to elect the precinct committee members who will represent them in their party’s central committee.
Demographic differences affect local political interests. The formation of the Republican platform begins at the county level. Republicans should feel welcomed, respected, and able to bring proposals for platform amendments and resolutions before their county committee anytime.
Having multiple committee member candidates on the primary ballot gives voters the opportunity to elect the person who best represent their interests. If there is one candidate on the ballot, that candidate will win, regardless of the voter’s interests. If there is no candidate, the voter may nominate themselves by writing in their or someone else’s name. The clerk gives these names to the committee chair. There is no oversight on contacting write-in candidates, nor is there a legal requirement to fill empty committee seats. A small group of insiders may use bias to fill open committee seats.
Using data from Wyoming’s 2020 primary election, an average of 85.5% of committee seats had no choice among candidates, and 59% had no candidate at all. In Albany, Big Horn, Carbon, Fremont, Goshen, Park, Platte, Sweetwater, Teton, and Weston counties 50% or more committee seats had no candidate on the ballot.
Consider becoming a candidate for precinct committee. It costs nothing. Set a reminder and turn in a declaration to your county clerk during the application window before the 2022 primary election.
CRYSTAL MACGUIRE, Casper