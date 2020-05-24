MacGuire: To my fellow Republicans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

My fellow Wyoming Republicans:

If you are registered to vote as a Republican, listen up! You have the power. Step up and stop wasting your time armchair quarterbacking on social media. This is not a good old boy's private club. It’s your complacency that allows these wingdings to seize and hold power, and it is up to you to take it back.

The committee is not the party. The registered Republican voters are the Republican Party. The purpose of your Republican committee is to further the grassroots interest of the Republicans in the precincts (precinct being your neighborhood), and to educate voters and facilitate participation. The RNC rules state that the party's committees should make every effort to encourage and facilitate all Republicans when authoring the platform, resolutions and bylaws of your party. There is a big difference between becoming the voice of the people and representing their voice.