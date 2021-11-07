Mack: I see reasons for optimism

I see reasons

As a Wyoming Republican, I fully recognize and accept that the United States has legally elected a new U.S. President. I do not understand those who continue to try to find ways to change or overturn some portion of the 2020 election, despite evidence that the results of balloting across the country are totally accurate. I am happy to live in a democratic Republic where the majority of still rules. The majority of both electoral and popular votes were cast for Joe Biden and, therefore, he has earned the right to lead the Executive Branch of our Constitutional Democracy for four years. I have been fearful that proponents and followers of “the big steal” conspiracy theory would make inroads into our Constitutional Democracy but, it appears that logic may be prevailing and acceptance of the election results is now more universally acknowledged. My life has changed because I am now feeling more optimistic about the future of our Country, regardless of concerns over inflation, immigration, and climate change. Those three problems can be resolved if the Country and its governments, at all levels, will continue to work together to resolve them.