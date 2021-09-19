 Skip to main content
Mack: We should choose without outside influence
Editor:

We in Wyoming should choose and elect our own representatives without any outside influence. We should not accept, nor even recognize, the endorsements of candidates when those endorsements comes from a non-Wyomingites. The fact that the former president has endorsed a candidate for the U.S. House guarantees that, as a registered Republican, I will not be swayed. The endorsement merely casts a dark shadow over our State and its election process. Only endorsements made by Wyoming residents should be sought and publicized. No endorsement from an out-of-state individual need even be recognized. Trump does Wyoming a disservice by attempting to select our Representative and we do the Wyoming election process a disservice by paying any attention to him.

DON MACK, Guernsey

