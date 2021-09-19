Mack: We should choose without outside influence

We in Wyoming should choose and elect our own representatives without any outside influence. We should not accept, nor even recognize, the endorsements of candidates when those endorsements comes from a non-Wyomingites. The fact that the former president has endorsed a candidate for the U.S. House guarantees that, as a registered Republican, I will not be swayed. The endorsement merely casts a dark shadow over our State and its election process. Only endorsements made by Wyoming residents should be sought and publicized. No endorsement from an out-of-state individual need even be recognized. Trump does Wyoming a disservice by attempting to select our Representative and we do the Wyoming election process a disservice by paying any attention to him.