MacKinnon: My reaction to June protests

Editor:

I attended both George Floyd/Black Lives Matter protests in Casper and was very moved by, and proud of, the people who organized those events, particularly the young people. I was glad the Wednesday march went all the way out Second Street, to get the attention of the whole community.

Thank you to the Casper Police and Police Chief Keith McPheeters for the vocal support and the protection you gave to all the marches.

There was something really disturbing, though. That was the groups of three to five white men, often in camo, who stood on street corners both days with what looked like automatic weapons. It felt threatening. That Friday, they lingered quite a while downtown on Second Street, long after the protest march was over. If something had set them off, people would have been caught in the crossfire. Time to let our towns end open carry, Wyoming. It’s just too dangerous.

Further: As Isaiah Dobbins reportedly told the Star-Tribune, a group of black men carrying those weapons would have been questioned in a way these people apparently were not.

As Dobbins said, that demonstrates what the protests are about.

ANNE MACKINNON, Casper

