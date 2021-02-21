Maier: Cheney's vote was traitorous

Editor:

I am a resident of Pennsylvania but consider my second home to be Wyoming. As a Professional Engineer in Petroleum Natural Gas and former Senior Engineer and officer of the Columbia Gas system, still working full time in our massive Marcellus field (the largest in the world), I am very concerned of our present administrations policies. They want to stop all fracking. They have already called for a halt to our North American spinal cord, the Keystone Pipeline. They call for a cease of operations in your massive coal deposits near Gillette-Moorcroft.

Wyoming is where I worked at 16 as an engineer trainee on the first Wildcat well on the slope of Gannet Peak (Bacon Ridge)for Boley-Osborne Drilling Co, two summers at Midwest for Stanolind (Amoco Production), one year at Donkey Creek (near Gillette) for True Oil another year at Elk Basin (near Powell) and wells near Worland, Rock Springs, Buffalo, Casper, Pinedale, Thermopolis, everywhere for various drillers.

Wyoming is where I return almost every year to meet my friends throughout the state. Wyoming is where I return for funerals like your teacher Leo Sanchez’s. Barry Goldwater was the leader of our research at the Chemical Research Laboratory.

I am a Vietnam vet and constant worker for Republican, conservative causes.