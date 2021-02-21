Malone: Senate File 16 is ill-conceived legislation

Editor:

For the past few years, certain members of the legislature have been targeting net metering, alleging it "cost-shifts” a percentage of the fixed costs of a grid connection onto the backs of non-net metered ratepayers. Senate File 16, if passed into law, would repeal Wyoming’s net metering statute and have the Public Service Commission determine the terms, conditions, and rates.

SF16 barely passed the Senate by a vote of 16-13 and, due to overwhelming opposition by Wyoming citizens, won’t be considered again until legislators come back in March. Let’s keep up the momentum and defeat this ill-conceived piece of legislation.

A few facts to consider:

Non-solar owners, do not “subsidize" those of us who have invested in rooftop solar. A cost shift would only take place with a 5-10% level of integration — 80 times the current level of 0.06%! I say bring it on and we can take another look when we reach that threshold, but I suspect the benefits will far outweigh the costs.