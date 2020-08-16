Mancihno: A simple exercise in data analysis

I am appalled by all the vicious attacks on social media, our local paper and even in our streets, against anyone who thinks for themselves. It truly saddens me that many of our citizens have fallen for all the propaganda being shoveled upon them. I do not hate these people as I know that all of this is not their fault. Nothing that I or others can say will sway these people even into questioning the authorities (experts) and activists who are controlling their thoughts and fueling their anger.