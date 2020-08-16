Mancihno: A simple exercise in data analysis

Editor:
I am appalled by all the vicious attacks on social media, our local paper and even in our streets, against anyone who thinks for themselves. It truly saddens me that many of our citizens have fallen for all the propaganda being shoveled upon them. I do not hate these people as I know that all of this is not their fault. Nothing that I or others can say will sway these people even into questioning the authorities (experts) and activists who are controlling their thoughts and fueling their anger.
Please all I ask, is for all of you who know how to use Microsoft Excel, please conduct a simple exercise in data analysis. Go to www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid19/index.htm. Scroll down to Table 1 (United States), highlight the table and copy and paste into Excel. Then select the date column and the column on All Deaths Involving COVID-19 and insert a line chart. Once you hit enter, you will question why everyone is telling you to wear a mask and to keep your businesses and schools locked down.
Have a peaceful and glorious day.
DEREK MANCINHO, Laramie
