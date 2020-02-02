Mansell: Celebrate National Physician Anesthesiologists Week

January 27 through 2 is National Physician Anesthesiologists Week, a great time to recognize the Wyoming doctors who apply over twelve years of school and 12,000 to 16,000 hours of clinical training to provide care in the operating room, the emergency room, the intensive care unit and labor and delivery suites across the state. In addition to planning and implementing a safe anesthetic plan for your elective surgery, physician anesthesiologists are the “go to” doctors for emergencies in trauma, critical care and obstetrics, called on every day by other doctors when there is a medical emergency and the patient care team needs our help. On any given night, every night, across the state roughly a third of our members stand by to provide emergency care as well, as they do for most of their careers.