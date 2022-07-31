March: It's time to get out and vote

Editor:

Well… The Wyoming primary is coming around again (like it does every 2 years). We get to decide who is running for the Democrat and Republican tickets. This is the most important election for the State of Wyoming, even though is a Primary.

Currently, we have some newly minted Republicans (from the Democratic Party) running in the Aug. 16 primary.

Now… My questions are:

If the Democratic Party is so much better that the Republican Party, why did you just recently switch? Is this a switch of convenience to run in the Republican Primary or a true conversion to Republican Principles? Have you abandoned chaos of the Democratic Party or are you a fake Republican or a RINO?

Will you be just another carpetbagger and bring in people from out of state to positions within the government? We have a congresswoman who still licensed to practice law in Virginia and still lives there. She then proclaims, ”I represent Wyoming people.” Really?

National politics and policies are hurting people in Wyoming: The high gas and grocery prices, inflation, critical race theory and loss of quality educational opportunities, new pandemic shutdowns, loss of good, high-paying jobs, red flag laws and loss of the right to own a gun, rising crime and no bail laws, criminals roaming the streets …

This primary election is the most consequential in years. Your vote makes a difference. Get to know our candidates; are they conservative? Will they be responsive to people needs in Wyoming. We need to preserve our conservative vote in Congress and protect our state from the chaos enveloping the rest of the nation.

How fed up are you with Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and Liz Cheney?

Remember to vote in the Primary on Aug. 16!

Thank you for your time and consideration.