Marcus: Income tax won't hold state legislature accountable

I'm opposed to any form of income tax and property tax increases for one specific reason. The state legislature then has no incentive to worry about the economy in Wyoming. They run it poorly but want to be rewarded with taxes on my income and property.

The only just form of taxes is sales tax. Double the sales tax. With sales tax if I have a bad year I pull back on my spending. With property and income taxes the State still demands it's pound of flesh regardless. That then makes me a slave to the state with the state having little skin in the game to hold them accountable to the people or the economy.