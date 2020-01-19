Marples: Dell Burke did her part for Lusk

Editor:

I enjoyed reading The Casper Star-Tribune article: "Wyoming frontier brothel owner Dell Burke remembered for savvy, philanthropy" (Jan 11th issue). Although I am not glamorizing her maintaining a house of ill-repute across the street from the train depot in downtown Lusk, Ms. Burke did do her part to keep the town of Lusk on the Wyoming map, economically -- even decades after her death in 1981. I went to the Sturgis motorcycle rally at Sturgis and Deadwood, South Dakota, in 2005, 2006 and last in 2007. I loved the history more than anything else.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

And I loved Deadwood; but I didn't love its hotel prices, with some being over $300 a night. I liked seeing the grave of James Butler "Wild Bill" Hickok at Mount Moriah Cemetery in Deadwood. That is the only cemetery -- nationwide -- where I actually "paid to see a gravesite." And I did it three different years. Considering it was modest, it was worth it.