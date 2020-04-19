Marples: We must enhance our supply chain

Editor:
Although I am in Texas, I have relatives in Casper and elsewhere in Wyoming. Like us all, I have read multiple articles in The Casper Star-Tribune about the new COVID-19 coronavirus which has impacted the world not only from a health standpoint, but also an economic standpoint. In some ways, this saga is unprecedented; in other ways it isn't.
My parents went through the "Dirty Thirties," meaning the dirty Dust Bowl times of the Great Plains in Kansas. Dust storms flared up killing cows, ducks and livestock that couldn't make it to a nearby pond on my grandparents' farm. Crops dried up. The stock market collapsed and banks closed. Millions were out of employment. And that was a time when many still lived on farms.
Now, a great many people work in businesses in cities. Those businesses interconnect. I'm glad those people have jobs and am not diminishing anybody's character. However, our doctors, nurses, farmers, transport drivers and grocery stockers and clerks along with bank tellers and others have largely kept this nation afloat. Thankfully our electric grid is up as well as our water supplies.
I'm not disparaging the domino-maker, the golf-club maker or the tattoo artist; yet those jobs in a terrible crisis, be it a pandemic or be it a fighting war are important to the employee of course, but jobs that aren't "essential" to the nation functioning. Believe me, I want them functioning.
Yet, in the future, I think our beloved nation in a post-COVID-19 world will have to classify "essential" from "non-essential" operations. We need enhancements to our supply chain. Granted, the shortages of toilet paper and hand sanitizer were magnified by hoarders. Yet, we need to boost our railroaders, truckers, our freight aircraft and postal service. To put in gently, right now, America has its financial eggs and health eggs in one basket. If key points are broke, we're in trouble. I want my Wyoming coal cousins to thrive as well as my Kansas/Nebraska wheat-farmer cousins. I want to survive, too.
JAMES MARPLES, Longview, TX
