Marples: We must enhance our supply chain

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Although I am in Texas, I have relatives in Casper and elsewhere in Wyoming. Like us all, I have read multiple articles in The Casper Star-Tribune about the new COVID-19 coronavirus which has impacted the world not only from a health standpoint, but also an economic standpoint. In some ways, this saga is unprecedented; in other ways it isn't.

My parents went through the "Dirty Thirties," meaning the dirty Dust Bowl times of the Great Plains in Kansas. Dust storms flared up killing cows, ducks and livestock that couldn't make it to a nearby pond on my grandparents' farm. Crops dried up. The stock market collapsed and banks closed. Millions were out of employment. And that was a time when many still lived on farms.

Now, a great many people work in businesses in cities. Those businesses interconnect. I'm glad those people have jobs and am not diminishing anybody's character. However, our doctors, nurses, farmers, transport drivers and grocery stockers and clerks along with bank tellers and others have largely kept this nation afloat. Thankfully our electric grid is up as well as our water supplies.