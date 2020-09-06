 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marschner: Hiring and firing headscratcher
View Comments

Marschner: Hiring and firing headscratcher

{{featured_button_text}}

Last week the state cut the PACE program, (program of all inclusive care for the elderly). Also last week, the WBC laid off one of their oldest employees.

Then the WBC posted 3 new creative positions, Brand Strategist, Development Finance Consultant and Program and Service Innovator.

PACE helped 140 elderly to stay in their homes and supplied 35 jobs in Laramie County.

What does the end of PACE mean to the elderly, some with or without families? PACE provided transportation to medical appointments, meals, showers, toe nails trimmed and basic needs of daily living. They also supply a life alert to help keep the elderly safe in their homes. We understand that the PACE program is costly. Nursing home care is costly too. But to favor wasteful spending over the elderly?

JANET MARSCHNER, Cheyenne

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News