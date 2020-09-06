Marschner: Hiring and firing headscratcher

Last week the state cut the PACE program, (program of all inclusive care for the elderly). Also last week, the WBC laid off one of their oldest employees.

What does the end of PACE mean to the elderly, some with or without families? PACE provided transportation to medical appointments, meals, showers, toe nails trimmed and basic needs of daily living. They also supply a life alert to help keep the elderly safe in their homes. We understand that the PACE program is costly. Nursing home care is costly too. But to favor wasteful spending over the elderly?