Martin: Medicaid expansion needs to pass next time

Editor:

The United States has the highest maternal death rate and the highest infant mortality rate of any industrialized nation. These averages are higher among the low income. These numbers are particularly high in the non Medicaid expansion states.

I listened to the debates on house bills 161 and 162. Of 161 the committee agreed that basically no pregnancy should be terminated whether or not the mother had the resources and/or capability to care for the child.

HB 162 Medicaid expansion that could provide health care for many of these mothers and children was killed by three members of this committee who had just voted for 161.

Bottom line: Let’s vote to make sure they are born without concern about how many will die for lack of available health care. Please pass Medicaid expansion at your next opportunity to do so.

MICHAEL MARTIN, ROCK SPRINGS

