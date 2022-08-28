Martin: Senator shouldn't ignore the voters

Chuck Gray is a strong supporter of voter integrity and wants to eliminate crossover voting and drop boxes. He is also a strong supporter of tax reform and less government. Is it bills like this Chuck Gray has supported that drives Sen. Case to seek an independent candidate? One would have to wonder what the motive is. One would also have to ask does Sen. Case support the Republican platform? It would appear not, as he seems to be ignoring his voter base with an attack on a true conservative. The answer could be that Sen. Case was censured by the Republican Party on May 9 and lost by the vote of 11-7. And it was published on numerous dates including in the Casper Star-Tribune, wyofile.com, redditt.com and others. It is my opinion Sen. Case is a good example for why we need term limits as he has obviously developed a love for his office and not for the people that elected him. Or is it crossover voting that continues to keep Sen. Case reelected?