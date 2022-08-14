Martin: Vote for someone who represents you

Editor:

Wyoming’s 2020 Congressional Primary is coming up Aug. 16, and our U.S. House Representative, Liz Cheney, is asking for our support in representing the great State of Wyoming in Washington Her father, Dick Cheney, recently went public lauding his daughter’s moral conviction and her fidelity to the Constitution, and Liz Cheney herself has spoken at length about her own courage and integrity in attacking, head on, what she perceives as the greatest threat to American democracy since the Battle of Lexington.

The problem is she is not representing the people of Wyoming. A quick internet search for the definition of the word “represent” shows it to “be entitled or appointed to act or speak for (someone)”. The curious thing about almost every public statement and appearance Liz has made running up to Wyoming’s Primary, as well as her father’s public appeal on her behalf, is that Wyoming is no where in sight. Dick Cheney does not even mention the name “Wyoming.”

It seems Liz Cheney’s chief answer to such criticisms of her campaign is that she is defending the U.S. Constitution and standing for her beliefs and convictions. For Liz, this strength of conviction and fidelity to the Constitution are the reasons you should vote for her, in absence of any substantive public talk about local and state issues facing Wyoming’s citizens.

Standing for your convictions is laudable. However, Liz was not elected to take a stand in Washington for her own personal moral convictions and beliefs — she was elected to take a stand for yours — the residents of Wyoming. She is a representative, but like much of Washington, she has forgotten she is representing not her interests, but yours. If she truly believes she cannot in good conscious represent Wyoming, then the only honorable thing for her to have done would have been to resign. She did not, because that hurts her interests. Yours are irrelevant. She is not representing Wyoming, and she is not representing you. When you vote, vote for someone who will.