Martinez del Rio: Public lands access is essential

With our families and friends, we have spent many hours and days this summer hiking, camping and riding horseback on our public lands. We were trying to avoid close contact with crowds, thereby reducing our risk of exposure to COVID. We have also sought relief from the constant barrage of disheartening news about the state of our country. On these trips we have been impressed by the huge surge in public use of these lands. From fifth-wheel RVs to climbers on Medicine Bow Peak, people are desperate to get out of their homes and away from crowds. They find solace and even health in the beauty and solitude of our landscapes. These experiences have made clear to us the importance of public lands — national forests, national parks and monuments, BLM lands and state lands — for our national security. Citizens have fled to public lands in Wyoming to protect the physical safety and mental health of themselves and their kids. We often think of “recreational use” as non-essential, except as it contributes to economic activity. Our experiences this summer have shown us that the public views access to these lands as essential. These are places that we own collectively and that matter enormously for safety and security. Public lands mean the difference between sickness and wellness. Public lands are important for everyone fortunate enough to have access to them.