Martinez del Rio: Still work to be done in making Laramie carbon-neutral

Editor:
Last week the Laramie City Council passed a resolution committing the city to work towards carbon neutrality by 2050. First, thank you, City Council members, for adopting a vision that will save our community resources while moving towards a more livable future. Second, thank you, City Staff members, who worked hard to assess the feasibility of the goals that will direct planning for municipal operations. Third, thank you, Environmental Advisory Committee members, for creating a plan that is both visionary and feasible. Lastly, thank you members of the Laramie community who have supported efforts to move Laramie towards a better future of sustainability.
But what does this mean for our community? This is a first step that moves the city’s municipal operations towards a cleaner future – a greener fleet of vehicles and operating equipment, improved management of emissions from our waste systems, improved building efficiencies, elimination of carbon-rich plastic and hard-to-dispose-of bags. The city has already been active in improving efficiency, but it can now dig deeper into programs that benefit us all.
What about the general community? How can business and homeowners improve energy efficiencies in a cost-effective manner? Could we share solar installations or bulk-buy for a reduced rate? Can we have a green public transportation option? What incentives can the city provide homeowners? The opportunities seem endless.
What about the University of Wyoming, the largest and most influential institution in our city? Will it contribute to this vision? A net carbon-neutral University should have policy appeal to students, faculty and staff. A “green” campus will attract more students. Departments and physical plant must put sustainability at the forefront. Carbon capture efforts at the coal-fired power plant must be implemented. This is opportunity for UW to lead.
There’s much work to be done to become a carbon-neutral community. We can achieve this goal at the same time that we uphold Wyoming’s values of independence and fiscal responsibility. The actions of the Laramie City Council are a great reflection of both our community and the grand landscapes that surround us.
MARTHA MARTINEZ DEL RIO, Laramie