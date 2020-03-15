Martinez del Rio: Still work to be done in making Laramie carbon-neutral

Editor:

Last week the Laramie City Council passed a resolution committing the city to work towards carbon neutrality by 2050. First, thank you, City Council members, for adopting a vision that will save our community resources while moving towards a more livable future. Second, thank you, City Staff members, who worked hard to assess the feasibility of the goals that will direct planning for municipal operations. Third, thank you, Environmental Advisory Committee members, for creating a plan that is both visionary and feasible. Lastly, thank you members of the Laramie community who have supported efforts to move Laramie towards a better future of sustainability.

But what does this mean for our community? This is a first step that moves the city’s municipal operations towards a cleaner future – a greener fleet of vehicles and operating equipment, improved management of emissions from our waste systems, improved building efficiencies, elimination of carbon-rich plastic and hard-to-dispose-of bags. The city has already been active in improving efficiency, but it can now dig deeper into programs that benefit us all.