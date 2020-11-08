Martinez del Rio: Wyoming needs a diverse economy

Editor:
Growing solar can help Wyoming through hard times. With our current and future economic downturn and unemployment, it’s important that Wyoming considers what it can do to assist the growth of new economies and capitalize on our state’s natural assets. The Cowboy State’s solar rays have the eighth greatest energy potential in the nation, but we rank 43rd nationally in solar jobs per capita.
An expansion of our renewable energy workforce could provide welcome relief to the families and communities suffering from job losses in our traditional energy sectors. In Colorado, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association, there are 438 businesses working in some sector of the solar industry; from manufacturing, to engineering to solar installation. Whereas in Wyoming, there are currently 10 small businesses in our state that provide solar installations, accounting for approximately 140 local jobs.
New solar jobs will be created and solar investment will occur in Wyoming when we have a regulatory framework that allows the market to thrive. State-level decisions by legislators, the Wyoming Public Service Commission, and our electric utilities can create a more welcoming environment for development and a lasting demand for solar-generated energy and all of its related jobs.
Unfortunately, for the second year in a row, Wyoming’s Joint Corporations, Elections & Political Subdivisions legislative committee has chosen to focus its decision making power on hamstringing the solar industry by reducing the payback for solar installations. This policy decision is the opposite of creating a business-friendly environment for this growing industry. Instead, if Wyoming removed restrictions and regulatory barriers to the size of solar projects, that would help solar project development thrive and provide employment opportunities in the long term. Other improvements in our solar statutes could help agricultural producers and small businesses save money on their power bills paving the way for larger projects such as community solar gardens or shared community solar arrays.
Please let your legislators, and other people who represent you know that the time has come to embrace Wyoming’s solar industry, not gut it. We need to help fuel the diversification of Wyoming’s economy.
MARTHA MARTINEZ DEL RIO, Laramie
