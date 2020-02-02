Martinez: Thanks to everyone for HAWG Ice Fishing Derby

Editor:
The Pathfinder Boat and Fishing Club would like to express their sincere gratitude to the sponsors and participants for their help and support in making the 31st Annual “HAWG” Ice Fishing Derby a success. For those of you who volunteered, this event couldn’t happen without you. A huge “Thank You” to all volunteers. We had a record turnout along with great ice and great weather.
- Wagner’s Outdoor Outfitters
- Smith RV Sales
- Grizzly Excavation & Construction LLC
- G-Ma’s Diner
- Sloane’s General Store
- Rocky Mountain Discount Sports
- Recycled Eyez Walleye Guides
- Guiding Grizz LLC
- B & H Rig & Tong Sales
- Lifetime Fitness LLC
- Casper Mini Storage
- Curb Appeal Painting
- River Rock Dental
- Wyoming Hunters & Fishermen
- Hideaway Bar
- Homax Oil Sales
- North Platte Walleye Unlimited
- The Auto Outlet
- RE/MAX The Group-Todd Kittel
- Riverside Mobile Home Court
- River Rock Dental
- Wyoming Steel & Recycling
- Paradise Velley Liquor
- Sonny’s RV
- State Farm Insurance-Cheryl Feraud
- Sunset Grill
- Triggers Gun Shop
- WWC Engineering
- USA Trucking
- HQ BBQ
- White’s Marine Center
- Casper Fire
- Wyoming Walleye Circuit
- Casper Motor Sports
- Wyoming Walleye Stampede
- Sandwich Bar
- Girl in Air
- Townsend Well Control
- Skull Tree Brewing
- K-2 Radio/Townsquare Media
- Casper Star-Tribune
- Casper WyoCity
- KCWY-13
JACKIE MARTINEZ, Casper