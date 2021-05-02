Mathias: Let kids enjoy themselves

Editor:

I for one am so ready for these ridiculous masks to go away. Our children have suffered enough from this "plandemic," yes it was planned by China, it's time to get back to life as normal.

Children are at the least risk from COVID-19 and even less likely to spread it. So why are we subjecting them to mask wearing any longer then we have to? In a true pandemic you wouldn't need a test to know you were even sick, so what does that tell you about COVID-19?

Let our children enjoy life again without fear. I am 100% behind the Natrona County School Board's decision to ask the State for an end to masks in school. Our county ended our mask mandate, even though businesses are still continuing the masks, and our State no longer requires them either. I'd say the crisis is over, let our children enjoy the last six weeks of school breathing freely.

TRACI MATHIAS, Casper

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0