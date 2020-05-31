Mathias: Tired of living in fear

COVID-19 is real but if wearing a cloth face mask in public was the magic elixir then why haven't we put 39 million Americans back to work? If the mask was designed to protect our fellow American, then why not open America up again and let her people get back to work?

People are tired of living in fear. It's time to open our society up and let people make their own decisions about their health. We can protect our elderly and most vulnerable, but we don't need to shut our whole country down to do so.