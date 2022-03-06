Mattson: Cheney deserves reelection

Editor:

An important freedom we have as Americans is the ability to choose the person we would like to elect, and therefore choose the political party to which we belong. I think that is important, as many times I determine who I would like to vote for, and then change my party accordingly. The best candidates don't always belong to a preferred political party.

Bo Biteman, one of our Wyoming Senators, has decided this is a freedom we should no longer have. He said in the Casper Star-Tribune article on Feb. 26, "That's the exact practice I'm trying to stop." He is referring to crossover voting. None of our politicians should remove our freedom to choose our party. Our rights are important, a senator with poor judgement should not change this law.

I encourage all Democrat voters in Wyoming to register as Republican now, before the law is passed, and vote for Liz Cheney! She is one of the few politicians who is standing up for what is right.

Since we have a caucus for the Primary, there is little value in voting in the Primary as a Democrat. If you are a Democrat registered as Republican, you can still vote for your desired candidate in the General, without having to switch your party back, after voting in the Primary.

We need to save the great state of Wyoming from the wackos that are supported by Trump. They base their beliefs on conspiracy theories, and have no good ideas to help our state. All the weirdos want is the power, not to help people. Harriet Hageman has no real ethics. She used to be against Trump and has now flip-flopped to be his supporter.

Liz Cheney is right about the events of Jan. 6. It was a group of people trying to overthrow an important Government process, with no hope of succeeding, as Pence did not have the authority to change the results of the last Presidential Election. She deserves your monetary donations, and she should be reelected.

ROGER MATTSON, Casper

