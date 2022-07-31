Maxfield: Nethercott is true Wyoming

Editor:

Having served the state of Wyoming for Secretary of State for 8 years, I feel confident that Tara Nethercott is the right candidate for this important office.

Do you want a Secretary of State with the expertise and experience to successfully conduct all the responsibilities of the office? I do. There is no better candidate than Tara Nethercott. The varied responsibilities of the SOS require a broad base of experience which Tara Nethercott has. The office requires professional leadership for all the many responsibilities included in the office of Secretary of State.

Tara has served on varied boards and commissions including Corporations, Political Subdivisions and Elections. As a Wyoming State Senator, she serves as chairman of the Judiciary Committee. Tara Nethercott has gained the knowledge and expertise to successfully serve the Cowboy State as your next Secretary of State.

Tara is true Wyoming. She was born here, raised and chose to build her life here. Her family has deep roots in the state having homesteaded here. She is accountable to the people of Wyoming.

Again, I urge my fellow Wyoming residents to go to the polls on Aug. 16 and cast their ballot for the candidate most experienced for the job. The people of Wyoming deserve Tara Nethercott as their next Secretary of State.