McCall: Cheney does not represent conservative values

Editor:

I am writing from Australia and I have to tell you that your Congressional Representative Liz Cheney can only be described as a complete disgrace to conservative values.

Her activities in the last two years have demonstrated her absolute disregard for what are the beliefs of true conservatives not only in the U.S. but across the globe.

She is a traitor to us. We want to save the entire world from the overreaching threat of left-wing, socialist, even outright communist rule. She is an absolute disgrace to the people of Wyoming who elected her on a Republican ticket and she must be thrown out whenever the elective process allows.

We in Australia are facing the threat of so-called conservatives standing for election and then revealing themselves as what we call "moderates" steering our country to the left, dragging us back to the Middle Ages by their sycophantic adherence to climate change and Socialist ideals.

Get rid of her, please. The world needs to see her political demise.

WILLIAM MCCALL, Bonnells, Australia

