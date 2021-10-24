McCauley: How jujitsu politics got us to Afghanistan

Editor:

As Americans try to understand how twenty years of blood and treasure went wrong in Afghanistan, it is worth remembering how we got there. There is talk now of bad strategy and bad tactics, but at the bottom of the U.S. move into Afghanistan was strong emotion.

There was fear in the U.S. after 9/11. More attacks were anticipated. Americans didn’t want to fly. But fear was not what sent the U.S. to Afghanistan. Greater than fear was anger.

A study by Back, Kufner and Egloff examined millions of words of pager texts sent by Americans on Sept. 11, 2001. Anger-related words increased throughout the day, their incidence ending six times higher than fear-related words.

But what to do? Bin Laden was in hiding, and the Taliban would not hand him over. If we couldn’t reach him, we would attack the Taliban.

This was the result al Qaeda was hoping for.

Ayman al-Zawahiri frankly explained the strategy of the 9/11 attacks in Knights under the Prophet’s Banner, published in December, 2001. Attack the U.S. at home, he predicted, and the U.S. response will be to send troops into Muslim countries, mobilizing Muslims around the world for jihad against the U.S.