McChesney: Liz Cheney for president

Editor:

To be clear: I am no Liz Cheney fan. Her appalling record on significant human rights issues of my time helped build the very Trump-led Republican Party which continues to threaten democracy itself and which she now laments. Her self-sacrifice in the present Jan. 6 hearings, while laudable, is far from heroic; indeed, it is necessary and appropriate. She will not receive my fawning thanks for simply doing the right thing.

That said, I hope Liz Cheney runs for president -- on the (former) Republican ticket. I support her doing the following:

Define and defend what core true conservative principles are now. How do they contrast with an enraged, vindictive former president and his crowd?

Explain how those principles of limited government in people’s lives square with personal freedoms, including (now) the denial of women being able to have autonomy over their bodies. Remember, we are talking conservative principles, not Catholic-fundamentalist Taliban here. To whom should Cheney appeal?

Identify the current Trump-seething crowd for who they are -- fascists determined to subvert and upend the U.S. Constitution. In so doing, she must clearly draw and identify how her policies -- and the policies of “true conservatism” -- contrast those of the Trump crowd.

A determined Liz Cheney, running on who she has become in the wake of her Jan. 6 role and her own lived family experience, must attract a running mate of similar standing. Together they must demonstrate the courage to attempt her stated goal: assure that Donald Trump never becomes President again. In so doing they must help set the stage for assuring that America’s dark fascist forces, ever ready to relegate human rights to the ash heap of history, are themselves relegated to that self-same place.