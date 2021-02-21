McDaniel: Wyoming isn't what it used to be

Editor:

I came to Wyoming when I was nine years old, first to Wheatland, then to Cheyenne. I remained there until five years ago, when my husband and I moved to Laramie. The Wyoming I grew up in was neighborly, known for its friendliness and willingness to help others in need. I attended public schools and received a first-rate education and graduated from the University of Wyoming. Eventually I had two children and five grandchildren.

My husband served 10 years in the State Legislature. Politics in those days had plenty of rousing discussions, but always with civility and good will. Republicans and Democrats worked together for the betterment of the State. We had congressmenlike Teno Roncalio, Gale McGee, Cliff Hansen, and Alan Simpson, representing both parties, achieving national prominence. They were not political ‘hacks’ who followed the party line. They were independent thinkers who sought the counsel of their consciences when casting their votes. Wyoming in those days was a good place to live and to raise a family.