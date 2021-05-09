 Skip to main content
McDonald: Cheney stood for truth
McDonald: Cheney stood for truth

Editor:

“When good men will not step forward, evil will abound.” (Bible)

I support and admire Liz Cheney’s courage to stand for truth, our nation and Constitution.

If we do not do the same, we will show cowardice in the face of evil.

JIM McDONALD, Riverton

