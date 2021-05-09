McDonald: Cheney stood for truth May 9, 2021 44 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:“When good men will not step forward, evil will abound.” (Bible)I support and admire Liz Cheney’s courage to stand for truth, our nation and Constitution.If we do not do the same, we will show cowardice in the face of evil.JIM McDONALD, Riverton 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Letters Fink: Failure of leadership May 2, 2021 Editor: Letters Suonno: Wind energy isn't the solution you think May 2, 2021 Editor: Letters Ogden: Albany County School District should lift mask mandate May 2, 2021 Editor: Letters King: How does Casper plan to run CATC? May 2, 2021 Editor: Letters Mathias: Let kids enjoy themselves May 2, 2021 Editor: Letters Berry: There's no urgency to lift mandate May 2, 2021 Editor: Letters Vlach: Backward thinking is not surprising Apr 25, 2021 Editor: Letters Breeden: Gordon, how will you be remembered? Apr 18, 2021 Editor: Letters Adler: Misconstruction leads to dialogue Apr 25, 2021 Editor: Letters Jones: Exaggeration is how we communicate nowadays Apr 18, 2021 Editor: