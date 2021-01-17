McDowell: State GOP shouldn't censor Cheney

I decry the State Republican Party for their attempt to censor Rep. Liz Cheney for her statements in support of our democracy. What Trump did to try to overturn our democracy because he lost in a legitimate election was abhorrent and I am proud of Liz Cheney for calling it out. When we vote for a senator or representative, we should be voting for that person's integrity and consciousness to represent our state and country -- not for the party. Liz has shown her mettle and expressed her conscience and should not be indicted by her party for it. This act of demanding partisan alliance is one of the main problems with so much division in our congress. Get over it, and be glad we have a Senator that can speak for the country over the party.