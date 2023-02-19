Editor:

When I was in high school and later in college, I worked in what was called a “service station."

Also, at that time Wyoming had an automobile inspection requirement that was actually very basic. For whatever reason unfortunately it was stopped. It is apparent today that some basic aspects of our automobiles should be in working order and are not.

I drive at night mostly during the week for work. A couple of nights ago I encountered a vehicle that displayed no headlights and one fog light on the passenger side only. It seems in Casper that driving with fog lights on in town is accepted as normal. (Still looking for the fog)

Almost every night I drive I find vehicles with one headlight, one rear/brake light, or maybe one working fog light. (This also includes commercial vehicles.)

Checking on vehicle requirements within the state is the same as it was for inspections.

At least two working headlights (maximum of four front lights);

At least two working tail lights.

The only exception is based upon how the vehicle was equipped originally (i.e., motorcycle requires only one each.)

It apparently is now accepted on new pickups to have four continuously running headlights

whether on bright or dim settings. As if that isn’t fun enough to get used too, I now see many who are displaying four headlights and two additional fog lights at the same time.

I realize that this is probably not a high priority in Wyoming with law enforcement but at times in my opinion it appears to be dangerous.

Maybe when VIN inspections for licensing are done the lights on the vehicle should be checked to work also. It wouldn’t catch all licensed vehicles but at the same time it wouldn’t require inspections again. Drivers taking responsibility for their own vehicles would be nice.