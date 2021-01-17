McLaughlin: Sen. Lummis did the right thing

After reading the letters in Sundays paper chastising Sen. Lummis I would to thank her for having a spine at least one of our representatives stands tall. All that the ten senators were asking was to take ten days to look at allegations of fraud in the election. There is ten times more evidence of fraud as there ever was about Russian collision yet they beat that dead horse for over three years. Most of the media refused to report or even research any of the allegations. Now the democrats are calling for unity and healing and at the same time trying to impeach President Trump a second time really. They still have not accepted the results of the 2016 election. If there was no fraud then why would it be a problem to take ten days to look the allegations and put one half of the voters minds at ease. As it stands there are a lot of voters that do not believe that the election is legitimate.