McNally: Thank you to a good citizen of Casper

This letter is to thank a citizen of Casper, Wyoming for his honesty and outstanding efforts at a travel center near Topeka, Kansas on Monday, March 16. My family and I were returning from a trip to see our grandson in Indiana and stopped at the travel center for fuel and a restroom break. About twenty minutes after we left, we got a phone call from someone who had found my billfold at the center. After discussing the situation with us, he voluntarily left the billfold with the cashier. We quickly drove back to the center and my billfold was complete with nothing missing.