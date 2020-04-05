McNamara: A time to reflect on who we are

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

During a recent walk in the park with a neighbor, from a safe distance, he complained of boredom and felt he was losing it from being so isolated. As we parted I could not help but reflect on my own situation and feelings about being, for the most part, homebound because of the coronavirus.

As I walked and pondered what was happening because of the pandemic, I tried to recall those precious people in my life that reminded me that beyond the fear, confusion and pain, there is something else present within the reality of death and illness, something more, something profound.

I am not saying we should welcome the disease, quite the opposite. What is unfolding is about more than just a virus. It is about how we respond to the virus, about who we become as people when presented with a profoundly painful and life-changing ordeal.

This is not just about prepping or sanitizing or immunizing or physical distancing, nor about errors in medical testing. What I am pointing to is the struggle we have within ourselves. Each day, we make the choices that constitute these long, unusual and sometime painful days.