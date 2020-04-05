McNamara: A time to reflect on who we are

Editor:
During a recent walk in the park with a neighbor, from a safe distance, he complained of boredom and felt he was losing it from being so isolated. As we parted I could not help but reflect on my own situation and feelings about being, for the most part, homebound because of the coronavirus.
As I walked and pondered what was happening because of the pandemic, I tried to recall those precious people in my life that reminded me that beyond the fear, confusion and pain, there is something else present within the reality of death and illness, something more, something profound.
I am not saying we should welcome the disease, quite the opposite. What is unfolding is about more than just a virus. It is about how we respond to the virus, about who we become as people when presented with a profoundly painful and life-changing ordeal.
This is not just about prepping or sanitizing or immunizing or physical distancing, nor about errors in medical testing. What I am pointing to is the struggle we have within ourselves. Each day, we make the choices that constitute these long, unusual and sometime painful days.
Finding meaning in tragedy is an unending human task. Grief, fear and pain are inevitable. But insofar as the future matters, coping is an ongoing challenge. How can we heal and adjust to such circumstances? It seems to me the only way we can move forward is seeking wisdom, faith and staying in supportive relationships. Isolating ourselves is not an option! In these difficult times, finding alternative ways to avoid being alone and reaching out and connecting with caring human beings is paramount to our success and well-being.
In whatever way is possible, be with the people you are with today, with loved ones near and far, our neighbors, or those whom you consider as strangers. May this coronavirus upheaval help you see them differently, with more kindness and understanding. And if there is discord, practice forgiveness and see them with a renewed sense of appreciation and compassion.
BOB McNAMARA, Casper
