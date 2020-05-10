McNamara: Every day is a gift

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Many of us are struggling to cope with this new reality — Coronavirus! Together we are in a collective disruption. Most of us have not encountered such a phenomenon in our lifetimes. For this, there is no road map, no certainty.

We are needing to find new ways to be together while also making sense of being apart. How do we figure out how to manage our own selves, our own feelings and ways of being in this strange time, how to be in a relationship to one another and what it means to be part of something bigger?

In this time of uncertainty, when stress and possibly worry, grief and anger inevitably increase, it can be helpful to have some ways to help bring us a sense of calm and peace.

So how might we achieve a sense of calm and peace? First, calm and peace comes when we understand that we need to live, not just exist but to live, more in the present.

To not be present is to be torn between two worlds, the past and the future, neither of which exist. To constantly reside in this state prevents us from enjoying life and finding a good measure of happiness.