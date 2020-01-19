McNamara: Let's bring respect back to politics

What I often hear on radio, TV and in the print media are people making fun of or belittling others, especially when it relates to our current political environment. Unfortunately, a lot of these kinds of behaviors come from our elected leaders and certain media outlets that favor one party over the other.

Leaders who think, misguidedly, that power comes from putting others down are only setting an example that taints the public they serve. I wonder what is wrong with being respectful and motivating? Why can't more of our elected leaders and their loyal followers set that kind of example? To act otherwise only gives their constituents permission to act poorly. Further, to act in a way that demeans others not only wounds our own interior being, but it adds to our current national and political divide.