McNamara: True leaders have confidence and compassion

Editor:
I find it hard to hear when others mock or belittle other human beings. It is especially painful to hear when an elected leader uses this ploy to bolster themselves and put down their adversaries. Such narcissistic behavior is a sign of weakness and insecurity. I pray we speak up against such conduct instead of making excuses or ignoring their actions.
A true leader has the confidence to stand alone to make tough decisions and the confidence and compassion to listen to others, even if he or she has strong disagreements with them.
Finally, a true leader treats others with fairness and leads with ethical principles and values.
Words and thoughts to ponder!!
BOB McNAMARA, Casper