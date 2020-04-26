McNamara: UW study is ludicrous

The April 15 front page "UW Study: Policies will save trillions" is ludicrous! This study is substantiated by questionable assumptions and vague computer forecasts: $10 million per life, 287 million infections sans social distancing, unrealistic fatality assumptions and more. It is just more fear peddling by bright, educated college students using the Cambridge University journal as an authentication buttress. Disrespecting Legislator Scott Clem for his Facebook post regarding Cheyenne's mayor fining and possibly jailing violators of distancing regulations was petty. Please read the same day's editorial from Scott Clem to evaluate who has the better grasp of this overblown COVID-19 fiasco.