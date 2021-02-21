McWilliams: Cheney's display of courage, integrity exceeds all else

In regard to the story recently, "Hundreds gather as Gaetz, Trump Jr. criticize Cheney," I feel Liz Cheney not only illustrates her personal integrity but also her great courage, knowing that expressing her opinion would bring out the anger it did and that her political future could well depend upon it.

I am 88 years old, and have been a Republican all of my voting life. I am switching to Independent as I feel my party has left me. I intend to re-register as Republican, probably temporarily, in time to vote for Liz Cheney in the primary two years from now... whether I fully agree, partly agree or do not agree at all with her stands at the time. For me, her rare and, in these times, seldom seen, display of integrity and courage exceeds all else.