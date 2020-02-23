Medeiros: Issues must still be addressed with Nichols

Editor:

I spent 5 wonderful years at UW back in the 1980s. I and many of my national colleagues have been stunned over the firing of former President Nichols. There are two issues here that should be addressed.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1) The trustees need to be replaced. Whether the legislature needs to weigh in on this is unknown or can the governor request their resignations? There is a pattern by the trustees of simply screwing things up at a fine institution.

2) More troubling is that little has been stated whether former President Nichols was afforded due process. Nowhere in the record was she able to present her side of the stories. This suggests that those who complained had an unusual influence with the trustees.

I have spent a good portion of my career dealing with faculty matters at several institutions and our attorneys always emphasize that those accused be afforded due process. Is the State of Wyoming unwilling to show due process? Food for thought.

Sincerely,

DENIS M. MEDEIROS, PhD, Dean Emeritus, School of Graduate Studies Professor Emeritus, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry Univ. Missouri-Kansas City, Professor Emeritus, Food, Nutrition, Dietetics, and Health Kansas State University, Prairie Village, Kansas Editors note: This letter is a response to the Feb. 9 Open Air question "Do you think the University of Wyoming handled the situation with Laurie Nichols appropriately?"

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0